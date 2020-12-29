Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow this afternoon. High 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low near 25F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.