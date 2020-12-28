Deep Calling unto Deep
There is something deep within
us which longs for communion
with God. As the psalmist tells
us: “As the deer pants for streams
of water, so my soul pants for you,
my God. My soul thirsts for God, for
the living God.” (Psalm 42:1-2 NIV)
There is something deeply
mysterious, but also deeply
comforting in this, to know that in
our innermost being there is
something which seeks its creator.
Perhaps a better metaphor is that
our souls contain a lock for which
God is the key. How wonderful that
God speaks to us in the depths of
our souls, from the depths of His
being. How blessed we are to taste
and see and hear God so directly.
These experiences of God within us
are usually powerful and
transformative. Our bodies, our
minds, and our souls can hardly
contain the experience of God, and
so our hearts overflow with
gratitude. The experience often
drives home the frailty and puniness
of our human bodies, and makes us
aware of the deeper treasure within:
“But we have this treasure in jars of
clay to show that this all-surpassing
power is from God and not from
us.” (2Corinthians 4:7 NIV) That God
calls to us and we to Him in the
depths of our souls gives our faith a
firm foundation and makes us feel
at home in an otherwise uncaring
world.
–Christopher Simon