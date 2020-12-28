Deep Calling unto Deep

There is something deep within

us which longs for communion

with God. As the psalmist tells

us: “As the deer pants for streams

of water, so my soul pants for you,

my God. My soul thirsts for God, for

the living God.” (Psalm 42:1-2 NIV)

There is something deeply

mysterious, but also deeply

comforting in this, to know that in

our innermost being there is

something which seeks its creator.

Perhaps a better metaphor is that

our souls contain a lock for which

God is the key. How wonderful that

God speaks to us in the depths of

our souls, from the depths of His

being. How blessed we are to taste

and see and hear God so directly.

These experiences of God within us

are usually powerful and

transformative. Our bodies, our

minds, and our souls can hardly

contain the experience of God, and

so our hearts overflow with

gratitude. The experience often

drives home the frailty and puniness

of our human bodies, and makes us

aware of the deeper treasure within:

“But we have this treasure in jars of

clay to show that this all-surpassing

power is from God and not from

us.” (2Corinthians 4:7 NIV) That God

calls to us and we to Him in the

depths of our souls gives our faith a

firm foundation and makes us feel

at home in an otherwise uncaring

world.

–Christopher Simon