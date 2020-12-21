Be Yourself
“The greatest thing in the world is to know how to be one’s own self.”
–Michel de Montaigne
It really should not be so difficult to be oneself, to be who we are and to be comfortable in our own skin. Most of the time when people tell you to “just be yourself” what they mean is that you should be comfortable around them and just act naturally. We are often self-conscious in the presence of others, and when others see this, they often try to make us feel more comfortable. But there is a deeper sense in which it can be hard to “be oneself,” and that is when we really aren’t sure who we are or what we want or even how we think and feel about certain things. Our lives are an unfinished project which we find ourselves in the middle of, and if we are honest about it, we have a great deal of freedom about who we are to become. No one can tell you from the outside who you should be. Ultimately, we all must do some serious soul-searching to figure out who we will be. And this isn’t just about your choice of careers or your relationships, but more importantly, what kind of person you will be. Will you be humble or arrogant? Will you be kind and patient, or prickly and quick to criticize? This project of becoming who you are is never-ending, and in truth it is the greatest thing in the world.
–Christopher Simon