In the Dec. 3 issue of the Hub, an article about the Stoughton Center for the Arts Telethon incorrectly stated who wrote the show.
The story has been corrected online to reflect that Jeremy Kumbier wrote the show, who is Natalie's husband.
The Hub regrets the error.
