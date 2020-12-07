Making Space for God in Your Life
If we want to have a closer relationship with God—and we should want this above all else—it is important to create the time and space necessary to do so. In much the same way that a new exercise or study regimen will probably require a change in our schedule, if we want to be a more spiritual person, we must carve out the time and space necessary for it. In our busy lives this usually entails finding time (and space) at the beginning or end of our day, since the middle of our day is usually filled up with work or school or taking care of family. God won’t force his way into our lives. If we want more of God in our lives, we should create the time and space for that to happen. There is a good reason why most monks start their days early—it’s the only time that they aren’t likely to be interrupted by life’s other necessities. It is also important that the space where you pray or meditate be conducive to it. A quiet comfortable corner of a room is all that is necessary. Find some quiet time and space at the start or end of each day to make room for God in your life.
–Christopher Simon