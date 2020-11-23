Coincidence?
We’ve all had experiences that seem amazing, even providential, as if God himself is sending us a message via these experiences. It’s natural to think of these as messages from a benevolent God, and it’s just as easy to turn them around and say that it was just a coincidence. But sometimes it strains our credulity to think of these experiences as mere coincidences. I had an experience recently where I purchased a daily devotional book at a used bookstore, since I have for many years enjoyed the habit of spending time with spiritual readings in the morning and this one looked interesting. It was one of those books that has a nice leather cover and a silk ribbon affixed to the binding to mark the page. When I got it home and opened it, I was quite surprised to find that the ribbon was placed on the page corresponding to my Birthday! If that wasn’t a sign that God wanted me to have this book, I don’t know what would have been. And as far as coincidences, there was a 1 in 365 chance that it would be placed on my exact birthday, so it really felt meaningful to me. At the very least, this book will have a special place in my heart for that very reason. These signs from God are important. They make us feel like someone (Someone indeed!) is thinking about us, and looking out for us, and trying to let us know that we are loved and cared for. Look for God in the everyday details of your life, because He is there.
– Christopher Simon