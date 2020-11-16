Thinking of God as a friend

Many of us were raised with

the idea of God as a stern

authority figure, the grayhaired old man who gave us the ten

commandments and all of the other

rules of the Old Testament. But that

is only one side of God’s nature,

although admittedly an important

part of God’s nature for a time in

human history (and in our own

personal development) when we

needed explicit instruction on how to

behave. But there are many sides to

God’s nature, and the one which

many of us need to be more aware of

is the aspect of God that is like a

supportive and loyal friend. One of

the benefits of constant prayer or

communion with God is that it keeps

us constantly in the presence of a

God who is always there to help.

Besides keeping in constant touch

with God through prayer, it can help

to think of God as a person, and this

is why having a relationship with

Jesus, who we can easily think of in

human and personal terms, is so

helpful to many people. Doing things

with God that you would do with a

friend can also help, even if at first it

might seem a bit “hokey.” Consider

having a cup of coffee with God, or

taking a walk with Him. Pray to Him

the way you would talk to a trusted

friend. Doing these things will make

His presence more real and you will

probably find yourself having more

of a warm and personal relationship

with God than the cold and abstract

relationship that many of us grew

up with.

– Christopher Simon