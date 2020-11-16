Thinking of God as a friend
Many of us were raised with
the idea of God as a stern
authority figure, the grayhaired old man who gave us the ten
commandments and all of the other
rules of the Old Testament. But that
is only one side of God’s nature,
although admittedly an important
part of God’s nature for a time in
human history (and in our own
personal development) when we
needed explicit instruction on how to
behave. But there are many sides to
God’s nature, and the one which
many of us need to be more aware of
is the aspect of God that is like a
supportive and loyal friend. One of
the benefits of constant prayer or
communion with God is that it keeps
us constantly in the presence of a
God who is always there to help.
Besides keeping in constant touch
with God through prayer, it can help
to think of God as a person, and this
is why having a relationship with
Jesus, who we can easily think of in
human and personal terms, is so
helpful to many people. Doing things
with God that you would do with a
friend can also help, even if at first it
might seem a bit “hokey.” Consider
having a cup of coffee with God, or
taking a walk with Him. Pray to Him
the way you would talk to a trusted
friend. Doing these things will make
His presence more real and you will
probably find yourself having more
of a warm and personal relationship
with God than the cold and abstract
relationship that many of us grew
up with.
– Christopher Simon