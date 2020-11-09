Teach your children well

In every young person, a point of

goodness is accessible, and it is

the primary duty of the

educator to discover that sensitive cord

of the heart so as to draw out the best

in the young person.” -St. John Bosco

Saint John Bosco (1815-1888), was an

Italian Roman Catholic priest who

dedicated his life to educating the

street children of Turin. When he was

nine years old, he had a life-changing

dream wherein he was struggling with a

group of boys who were playing roughly

and blaspheming while a tall noblelooking man said to him “You will have

to win these friends of yours not with

blows, but with gentleness and

kindness. So begin right now to show

them that sin is ugly and virtue

beautiful.” From this point on, he took

it upon himself to be a sort of referee of

the street children, paying careful

attention to them and instructing them

how to behave. As an educational

reformer, St. John Bosco developed

teaching methods based on reason,

religion and loving kindness rather

than punishment, methods which came

to be known as the Silesian Preventive

System. For those of us who have some

role to play in the education and

upbringing of children we do well to

remember that kindness and reason are

more effective teachers than harsh

punishment. For instance, when

children lie, it is far better to explain to

them the deleterious effects of lying

(i.e., that they will damage their

reputation and people will not trust

them), than to punish them harshly.

–Christopher Simon