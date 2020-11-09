Teach your children well
In every young person, a point of
goodness is accessible, and it is
the primary duty of the
educator to discover that sensitive cord
of the heart so as to draw out the best
in the young person.” -St. John Bosco
Saint John Bosco (1815-1888), was an
Italian Roman Catholic priest who
dedicated his life to educating the
street children of Turin. When he was
nine years old, he had a life-changing
dream wherein he was struggling with a
group of boys who were playing roughly
and blaspheming while a tall noblelooking man said to him “You will have
to win these friends of yours not with
blows, but with gentleness and
kindness. So begin right now to show
them that sin is ugly and virtue
beautiful.” From this point on, he took
it upon himself to be a sort of referee of
the street children, paying careful
attention to them and instructing them
how to behave. As an educational
reformer, St. John Bosco developed
teaching methods based on reason,
religion and loving kindness rather
than punishment, methods which came
to be known as the Silesian Preventive
System. For those of us who have some
role to play in the education and
upbringing of children we do well to
remember that kindness and reason are
more effective teachers than harsh
punishment. For instance, when
children lie, it is far better to explain to
them the deleterious effects of lying
(i.e., that they will damage their
reputation and people will not trust
them), than to punish them harshly.
–Christopher Simon