MO = meatless option

NCS = no concentrated sugar

Thursday, Nov. 5

Lemon Dill Baked Fish

Baked Potato

Fruit Cup

Whole Wheat Bread

Sugar Cookie

MO – Veggie Wrap

NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, Nov. 6

Italian Sausage on White Bun

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Orange

Chocolate Ice Cream Cup

MO – Veggie Hot Dogs

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Monday, Nov. 9

BBQ Pulled Pork on a Whole Wheat Bun

Chickpea Salad

Corn

Tropical Fruit

Vanilla Pudding

MO – Black Bean Burger

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Brown Rice

Peas

Banana

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

MO – Sweet and Sour Veggie Chicken

NCS – SF Cookie

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Saucy BBQ Ribs

Cheesy Potatoes

Herb Roasted Carrots

Whole Wheat Bread

Cherry Pie

MO – Veggie Meatballs

NCS – SF Pie

Thursday, Nov. 12

Chicken Stew

Saltine Crackers

Broccoli

Tropical Fruit

Frosted White Cake

MO – Veggie Stew

NCS – SF Jell-O