MO = meatless option
NCS = no concentrated sugar
Thursday, Nov. 5
Lemon Dill Baked Fish
Baked Potato
Fruit Cup
Whole Wheat Bread
Sugar Cookie
MO – Veggie Wrap
NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, Nov. 6
Italian Sausage on White Bun
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Orange
Chocolate Ice Cream Cup
MO – Veggie Hot Dogs
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Monday, Nov. 9
BBQ Pulled Pork on a Whole Wheat Bun
Chickpea Salad
Corn
Tropical Fruit
Vanilla Pudding
MO – Black Bean Burger
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Brown Rice
Peas
Banana
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar
MO – Sweet and Sour Veggie Chicken
NCS – SF Cookie
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Saucy BBQ Ribs
Cheesy Potatoes
Herb Roasted Carrots
Whole Wheat Bread
Cherry Pie
MO – Veggie Meatballs
NCS – SF Pie
Thursday, Nov. 12
Chicken Stew
Saltine Crackers
Broccoli
Tropical Fruit
Frosted White Cake
MO – Veggie Stew
NCS – SF Jell-O