Village of Oregon board trustee David Donovan died in June, months after winning re-election to his seat on the board.
Donovan, 63, had been reelected in April for a second term after filling Jeff Boudreau’s vacated seat in November 2019.
Donovan battled amyloidosis and multiple myeloma, a disease of the bone marrow, for three years leading up to his death, according to his obituary. He previously served on the Village Board from 2010 to 2014 before becoming a manager at Xcel Energy in Eau Claire.
When Village of Oregon board president Jeanne Carpenter first dipped her feet into local government, trustee David Donovan was right there to show her the ropes, she said. When she joined the Village Board in 2014, her seat was next to Donovan’s, she told the Observer.