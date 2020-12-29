For the first time since 2013, there is no police officer stationed in Stoughton schools during the school year.
With potentially painful budget cuts looming, the Stoughton Area School District board voted to not renew a contract with the City of Stoughton to provide a school resource officer (SRO) at Stoughton High School. The district had paid 75% of the $62,000 salary, with the city paying 25%. With COVID-19 shutting down classrooms and creating even more budgetary havoc, district superintendent Tim Onsager said the timing wasn’t right to renew the contract.
Onsager said the decision doesn’t mean the district can’t revisit the SRO position in the future. “It does not slam that door,” he said.