The Virtue of Constancy
Virtue must be inculcated when
we are young, because the
virtues are essentially habits of
acting properly, as Aristotle pointed
out some 2500 years ago. If those
good habits are not developed early
on, it’s much harder to develop them
when we are older. And whether we
have inculcated virtue from our
youth or not, we are all tossed back
and forth by the winds of selfish
desire and vice. Even when we know
what the right thing to do is, we are
often tempted to do the opposite.
Knowing that we should return the
dropped or misplaced ten-dollar bill
to its rightful owner, we are still
tempted to slip it in our pocket and
keep it for ourselves. If we have been
raised right, however, we won’t sleep
well. Likewise, in so many areas of
our life, we know we should be
temperate when it comes to eating
and drinking, and all of our
appetites, but we are still tempted to
overdo it. The virtue of constancy is
in some ways a virtue which helps us
stay on the path of virtue, telling us
to steer clear of vice and always do
the right thing, despite obstacles in
our path. Perseverance is the virtue
that allows us to keep striving to do
the right thing, despite the difficulty
of continuing the act itself, while
constancy is the virtue of continuing
to do the right thing despite external
difficulties. We get distracted, we
lose patience, and often we just want
to do the easy thing, but constancy
keeps us on the right path.
– Christopher Simon