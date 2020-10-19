Swords into Plowshares and Guns into Guitars
Pedro Reyes is a Mexican artist who turns guns into musical instruments, making everything from guitars to flutes out of confiscated weapons. Since it is virtually impossible to legally purchase a firearm in Mexico, almost all of Mexico’s illegal weapons have come from “straw buyers” in the United States which are then smuggled into Mexico. Reyes puts the gun violence in Mexico into context by comparing it with the United States, noting that while the mass shootings which happen roughly once a month in the United States are a tragedy, they are a daily occurrence in Mexico. Indeed, at the height of the “drug wars” which continue to afflict Mexico, Ciudad Juarez (a city of roughly 1.3 million people) was averaging about 10 gun deaths per day. Reyes came to prominence for a project in 2008 in which he melted down over 1500 guns and made shovels from them, which were then used to plant trees. Perhaps the upshot of his work, and his art, is that we should be investing more in instruments of agriculture and music and less in instruments of death.
–Christopher Simon