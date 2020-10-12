This week on OCA Media:Charter Channel 983/TDS Channel 1019:OCA Media 2020 Election — Candidate’s Answers
7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15
Village Board Meeting
5 p.m., Monday, Oct.19
Charter Channel 984/TDS Channel 1020:School Board Meeting
6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19
OCA Media Updates:We are excited to work with local musicians in the future for a special community piece with the help of Frank Caruso!
For a more detailed program guide visit ocamedia.com. Find these and other OCA Media programs and videos on YouTube. Updates and live videos available at: facebook.com/ocamediawi.
Phone: 608-291-0148
Email: info@ocamedia.com