Don’t despair
These are trying times for most of us, and things can sometimes seem desperate. When the dark mood of despair descends upon us, things can seem hopeless and our efforts to make things better may seem futile. But it is important to realize that our moods affect how we see the world. Dark moods turn the whole world dark, and even affect our memories. It is hard to remember the good times when we’re feeling sad and hopeless. Keep in mind this distorting effect of our moods. We should also remember that our moods change, sometimes very quickly and for no apparent reason. Things will get better, often without us doing anything. Sometimes we need to seek solutions to our problems, but sometimes we can do nothing and let the problems resolve themselves. And if there is no way to resolve the problems you’re having, turn them over to God. In moments of true despair, sometimes we just have to surrender to God, as it were, and let Him take over. In reality, God is in control and we often have very little control over the events in our life. Let go of the illusion of control and let God take over.
–Christopher Simon