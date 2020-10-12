Don't despair
These are trying times for most
of us, and things can sometimes
seem desperate. When the dark
mood of despair descends upon us,
things can seem hopeless and our
efforts to make things better may
seem futile. But it is important to
realize that our moods affect how we
see the world. Dark moods turn the
whole world dark, and even affect
our memories. It is hard to
remember the good times when
we’re feeling sad and hopeless. Keep
in mind this distorting effect of our
moods. We should also remember
that our moods change, sometimes
very quickly and for no apparent
reason. Things will get better, often
without us doing anything.
Sometimes we need to seek solutions
to our problems, but sometimes we
can do nothing and let the problems
resolve themselves. And if there is no
way to resolve the problems you’re
having, turn them over to God. In
moments of true despair, sometimes
we just have to surrender to God, as
it were, and let Him take over. In
reality, God is in control and we often
have very little control over the
events in our life. Let go of the
illusion of control and let God take over.
–Christopher Simon