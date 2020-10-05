MO = meatless option

NCS = no concentrated sugar

Thursday, Oct. 8

Traditional Meatloaf

Sweet Potato

White Bread

Cinnamon Apple Sauce

MO – Veggie Meatballs

NCS – n/a

Friday, Oct. 9

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Fruit Cup

Hash Brown Patty

Prune Juice Cup

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

MO – Veggie Egg Bake

NCS – n/a

Monday, Oct. 12

Ham and Potato Casserole or Chicken and Potato Casserole

California Blend

Orange

Multi-Grain Bread

Chocolate Banana Cake

MO – Veggie Potato Casserole

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Brat in Sauerkraut on White Bun

Peas and Carrots

Potato Salad

Dreamsicle Whip

MO – Veggie Dog

NCS – Orange

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Rustic Tomato Bean Soup

Dinner Roll

Mixed Greens with Dressing

Peaches

Chocolate Chip Cookie

MO – Tomato Bean Soup

NCS – SF Cookie

Thursday, Oct. 15

BBQ Chicken Breast

Baked Sweet Potato

Whole Wheat Bread

Tropical Fruit

Raspberry Sherbet

MO – Veggie BBQ Chicken Strips

NCS – SF Ice Cream