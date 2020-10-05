MO = meatless option
NCS = no concentrated sugar
Thursday, Oct. 8
Traditional Meatloaf
Sweet Potato
White Bread
Cinnamon Apple Sauce
MO – Veggie Meatballs
NCS – n/a
Friday, Oct. 9
Sausage Veggie Egg Bake
Fruit Cup
Hash Brown Patty
Prune Juice Cup
Cinnamon Raisin Bread
MO – Veggie Egg Bake
NCS – n/a
Monday, Oct. 12
Ham and Potato Casserole or Chicken and Potato Casserole
California Blend
Orange
Multi-Grain Bread
Chocolate Banana Cake
MO – Veggie Potato Casserole
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Brat in Sauerkraut on White Bun
Peas and Carrots
Potato Salad
Dreamsicle Whip
MO – Veggie Dog
NCS – Orange
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Rustic Tomato Bean Soup
Dinner Roll
Mixed Greens with Dressing
Peaches
Chocolate Chip Cookie
MO – Tomato Bean Soup
NCS – SF Cookie
Thursday, Oct. 15
BBQ Chicken Breast
Baked Sweet Potato
Whole Wheat Bread
Tropical Fruit
Raspberry Sherbet
MO – Veggie BBQ Chicken Strips
NCS – SF Ice Cream