Only love can conquer hate

That love is the antidote to

hatred is a message that bears

repeating. Every major religion

has made this point in one way or

another, and yet it is a lesson that

some never learn. Buddha put it this

way: “Hatred does not cease by

hatred, but only by love. This is the

eternal rule.” Jesus said something

similar five centuries later: “Love

your enemies and pray for those who

persecute you, that you may be

children of your Father in heaven.”

(Matthew 5:44-45 NIV) Likewise in

the Koran we hear these words:

“Good and evil cannot be equal.

Respond to evil with what is best,

then the one you are in a feud with

will be like a close friend.” (41:34)

This is a hard lesson for us to learn,

as we often think that the person

who harmed us deserves to be

harmed. But the path of revenge just

leads to ever-growing cycles of

violence and hatred. The only way to

stop the cycle of hatred and turn the

tide is with love. Now more than ever,

what the world needs is more love

and less hate. Do your part to sow

the seeds of love wherever you can,

and especially when you are

contending with hatred or animosity.

–Christopher Simon