This week on OCA Media:
Charter Channel 983/TDS Channel 1019:
Thursday, Oct. 8: Oregon Minute Interview with Oregon Police Commissioner Harry Hawkins at 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12: Village Board Meeting at 5 p.m.
Charter Channel 984/TDS Channel 1020:Monday, Oct. 12: School Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m.
OCA Media Updates:We are excited to work with local musicians in the future for a special community piece with the help of Frank Caruso!
For a more detailed program guide visit ocamedia.com. Find these and other OCA Media programs and videos on YouTube. Updates and live videos available at: facebook.com/ocamediawi.
Phone: 608-291-0148
Email: info@ocamedia.com