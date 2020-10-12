MO = meatless option
NCS = no concentrated sugar
Thursday, Oct. 15
BBQ Chicken Breast
Baked Sweet Potato
Whole Wheat Bread
Tropical Fruit
Raspberry Sherbet
MO – Veggie BBQ Chicken Strips
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Oct. 16
Enchilada Casserole
Taco Chicken with Rice
Fiesta Corn
Pinto Beans
Mandarin Oranges
Frosted Churro Cake
MO – Bean and Cheese Burrito
NCS – Pineapple
Monday, Oct. 19
Mushroom Swiss Burger:
Beef Patty
Whole Wheat Bun
Swiss/American Cheese
Mushrooms
Green Beans
Potato Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Apple Crisp
MO – Black Bean Burger
NCS – Spiced Pears
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Stuffed Green Pepper Soup
Mixed Greens with Dressing
Crackers
Spiced Apple Slices
MO – Veggie Green Pepper Soup
NCS – n/a
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Chicken Strips
Honey Mustard
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Coleslaw
Steamed Peas
Dinner Roll
Fruit Cup
Butterscotch Swirl Ice Cream
MO – Veggie Chicken Strips
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Thursday, Oct. 22
Tuna Casserole
Stewed Tomatoes
Pickled Beets
Banana
Lemon Bar
MO – Egg Salad
NCS – SF Cookie