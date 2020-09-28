Don't Depair

These are trying times for most

of us, and things can sometimes

seem desperate. When the dark

mood of despair descends upon us,

things can seem hopeless and our

efforts to make things better may

seem futile. But it is important to

realize that our moods affect how we

see the world. Dark moods turn the

whole world dark, and even affect

our memories. It is hard to

remember the good times when

we’re feeling sad and hopeless. Keep

in mind this distorting effect of our

moods. We should also remember

that our moods change, sometimes

very quickly and for no apparent

reason. Things will get better, often

without us doing anything.

Sometimes we need to seek solutions

to our problems, but sometimes we

can do nothing and let the problems

resolve themselves. And if there is no

way to resolve the problems you’re

having, turn them over to God. In

moments of true despair, sometimes

we just have to surrender to God, as

it were, and let Him take over. In

reality, God is in control and we often

have very little control over the

events in our life. Let go of the

illusion of control and let God take

over.

–Christopher Simon