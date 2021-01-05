The largest unknown -- that we know of -- will be how the pandemic ends and how it will continue to change what life looks like.
Will the Hometown Days celebration return this year? Will audiences watch the Wildcat students perform on the court, fields and the theatre stage again? Will the Class of 2021 get an in-person graduation ceremony?
Will this be the year where we can embrace one another and not worry about the safety of those around us?
We couldn’t possibly begin to predict what will change for Veronans and the rest of the world in 2021, but what we know for sure is that we’ll be following what we hope is the end of the pandemic, and the return to life as we sort-of-knew-it.
The district is already planning for a return to in-person learning for all grades – those in grades 3-5 are expected to return in late January, with 6-12 in mid-February. School will look significantly different for those students who were last educated in a building in mid-March – social distancing and masks will be a given, and their classrooms will be a combination of in-person and virtual learning as teachers and staff educate concurrently to both their virtual and in-person students.
The largest hurdles for the district, though, will be making sure its plans are operationally solvent – without enough bus drivers and substitute staff, maintaining an educational system that reduces disruption for students will be a challenge.
Then there are the questions of other aspects of life that were once celebrated prior to the pandemic. If Hometown Days is held this year, there could be changes to make the entire festival more sanitation-focused, and it’ll be interesting to see what people’s comfort level of crowds is.
Businesses will need to continue to adapt to the virus, and eventually adapt away from it to operations like what they had prior to March 2020 – although it’s likely that some things that were implemented as safety precautions could stick around.