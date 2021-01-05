The largest unknown -- that we know of -- will be how the pandemic ends and how it will continue to change what life looks like.
Will this be a year we get a Syttende Mai celebration, or a Stoughton Junior Fair? Will we get to watch the Viking students perform on the court, fields and the theater stage again? Will the Class of 2021 get an in-person graduation ceremony?
Will this be the year where we can embrace one another and not have to worry about the safety of those around us?
We couldn’t possibly predict what will change for Stoughtonites, and the rest of the world, in 2021, but what we know for sure is that we’ll be following what we hope is the end of the pandemic, and the return to life as we sort-of-knew-it.
The district is already planning for a return to in-person learning for all grades. School will look significantly different for those students who were last educated in a building in mid-March – social distancing and masks will be a given.
The largest hurdles for the district, though, will be making sure its plans are operationally solvent – without enough bus drivers and substitute staff, maintaining an educational system that reduces disruption for students will be a challenge.
Then there’s the questions of other aspects of life that were once celebrated prior to the pandemic. There could come a point where it will be socially acceptable to be around people outside of your household again. If Syttende Mai or the Stoughton Fair is held this year, there could be changes to make the entire festival more hygiene-focused, and it’ll be interesting to see what people’s comfort level is in a crowd.
Businesses will need to continue to adapt to the virus, and eventually adapt away from it to run things like they had prior to March 2020 – although it’s likely that some things implemented as safety precautions might stick around.