In March, just as the snow was starting to melt and life started to bloom, it seemed most everything about Fitchburg came to a standstill.
School hallways emptied, and the same thing happened to many businesses and public areas as we all adjusted to this new change.
Eventually, McKee Farms, where festivals like Concerts in the Park and Festa Italia draw hundreds, were canceled, as was the splash pad opening.
A quick succession of public health orders brought about lawsuits that caused confusion and constant change.
Students in all three school districts learned how to stay engaged during the spring months from home through technology. They learned over Zoom after an extended spring break, and most started their 2020-21 school year that way, too.
Governments went virtual, too, making decisions over video conferences and suffering through technology glitches while holding public hearings with mixed success.
While we’ve collectively learned to live in a COVID-19 pandemic world, the grief for many has continued into late 2020 and will continue in the New Year until transmission of the virus is under control. Many have gotten sick or know people who have and were unable to visit loved ones during their illnesses.
Some are heartbroken over the death of a loved one, or the lack of time spent with a loved one who didn’t die of the virus, but spent the last months of their lives isolated.
We’ve lost or drastically changed social gatherings, which come with their own bout of grief. And while vaccines have been approved and are providing a sense of renewed hope in the New Year, it’ll be months before we all have access to them, and can return to life as we have known it – if we ever do.