1. COVID-19 rocks our communities
In March, just as the snow was starting to melt and life started to bloom after the winter months, it seemed most everything about the Oregon area came to a standstill.
School hallways emptied after bustling with students just days before, and the same thing happened to many businesses and public areas as we all adjusted to the stunning change in our lives.
Eventually, Hometown U.S.A. Park, where festivals like Hometown Days and National Night Out draw hundreds, were canceled and the grounds became nothing but large patches of grass.
And while the state’s Safer at Home order was in effect, people’s increased time at home led to them calling police on their neighbors for violations, like letting friends come use their workout equipment and playing on Reddan Park soccer fields.
A quick succession of public health orders brought about lawsuits that caused confusion and constant change. Elections were postponed, then reinstated, businesses closed, then reopened, then closed or reduced capacity again, and plans for schooling were under constant adjustment and protest.
Parking lots of restaurants became prime real estate for dining tables and chairs, and others designated stalls for curbside pickup. Other businesses closed, either temporarily, or sadly for others, permanently. Many people became unemployed or were furloughed, relying on temporary federal government assistance.
Oregon School District students learned how to stay engaged during the spring months from home through technology. They learned over Zoom after an extended spring break, and most started their 2020-21 school year that way, too.
Governments went virtual, too, making decisions over video conferences and suffering through technology glitches while holding public hearings with mixed success.
While we’ve collectively learned to live in a COVID-19 pandemic world, the grief for many has continued into late 2020 and will continue in the New Year until transmission of the virus is under control. Many have gotten sick or know people who have and were unable to visit loved ones during their illnesses.
Some are heartbroken over the death of a loved one who has died of COVID-19 complications or the lack of time spent with a loved one who didn’t die of the virus but spent the last months of their lives isolated.
We’ve lost or drastically changed birthday parties, holidays and social gatherings, all of which come with their own bout of grief and sense of loss. And while vaccines have been approved and are providing a sense of renewed hope in the New Year, it’ll be months before we all have access to them, and can return to life as we have known it – if we ever do.