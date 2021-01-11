In the Jan. 7, 2021, edition of the Stoughton Courier Hub, the year which Ald. Phil Caravello joined the City of Stoughton Common Council was unintentionally mistated -- he joined the council in 2018 and did not win as a write-in in 2014.
The Hub regrets the error.
