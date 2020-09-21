Science and Religion
Did you know that the man
who first formulated the Big
Bang theory was a Jesuit
priest? Georges Lemaitre was a
Jesuit-trained mathematician,
astronomer and physicist who
surmised that the recession of nearby
galaxies could be explained by an
expanding universe, and went on to
develop what he called the theory of
the primeval atom (later referred to as
the “Big Bang”theory). Lemaitre
postulated that if we extrapolate
backwards from the observable fact of
an expanding universe we come to a
point in the distant past when the
entire mass of the universe was
concentrated in a single point, the
“primeval atom,” as it were, from
which time and space as we know
them came into existence. Lemaitre
believed that this event was
essentially the creation of the physical
universe, and although Lemaitre
wasn’t prone to mixing scientific and
religious explanations, he didn’t see
any conflict here. Gregor Mendel, the
man who is usually considered the
father of modern Genetics, was an
Augustinian friar. His work with pea
plants established many of the rules
of heredity, giving us the terms
“recessive” and “dominant” with
respect to inherited traits. Mendel’s
work is important because it explains
an important mechanism by which
species change over time. Religion is
sometimes seen as the benighted
cousin of ignorance and superstition,
but in reality, truth is one. There is
only conflict if we insist on reading
ancient religious texts as scientific
treatises, which they were never
intended to be.
-Christopher Simon