This week on OCA Media:
Charter Channel 983/TDS Channel 1019:
Thursday, Sept. 24:
Oregon Minute Interview with Hockey Coach Dan Babineau at 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28:
Village Board Meeting at 5 p.m.
Charter Channel 984/TDS Channel 1020:
Monday, Sept. 28:
School Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m.
For a more detailed program guide visit ocamedia.com. Find these and other OCA Media programs and videos on YouTube. Updates and live videos available at: facebook.com/ocamediawi.
Phone: 608-291-0148
Email: info@ocamedia.com