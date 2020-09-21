This week on OCA Media:

Charter Channel 983/TDS Channel 1019:

Thursday, Sept. 24:

Oregon Minute Interview with Hockey Coach Dan Babineau at 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28:

Village Board Meeting at 5 p.m.

Charter Channel 984/TDS Channel 1020:

Monday, Sept. 28:

School Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m.

For a more detailed program guide visit ocamedia.com. Find these and other OCA Media programs and videos on YouTube. Updates and live videos available at: facebook.com/ocamediawi.

Phone: 608-291-0148

Email: info@ocamedia.com