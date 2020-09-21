Science and Religion

Did you know that the man

who first formulated the Big

Bang theory was a Jesuit

priest? Georges Lemaitre was a

Jesuit-trained mathematician,

astronomer and physicist who

surmised that the recession of nearby

galaxies could be explained by an

expanding universe, and went on to

develop what he called the theory of

the primeval atom (later referred to as

the “Big Bang”theory). Lemaitre

postulated that if we extrapolate

backwards from the observable fact of

an expanding universe we come to a

point in the distant past when the

entire mass of the universe was

concentrated in a single point, the

“primeval atom,” as it were, from

which time and space as we know

them came into existence. Lemaitre

believed that this event was

essentially the creation of the physical

universe, and although Lemaitre

wasn’t prone to mixing scientific and

religious explanations, he didn’t see

any conflict here. Gregor Mendel, the

man who is usually considered the

father of modern Genetics, was an

Augustinian friar. His work with pea

plants established many of the rules

of heredity, giving us the terms

“recessive” and “dominant” with

respect to inherited traits. Mendel’s

work is important because it explains

an important mechanism by which

species change over time. Religion is

sometimes seen as the benighted

cousin of ignorance and superstition,

but in reality, truth is one. There is

only conflict if we insist on reading

ancient religious texts as scientific

treatises, which they were never

intended to be.

-Christopher Simon