Loving Kindness
Loving Kindness is a concept and a practice that is shared by most if not all the world’s religions.In Buddhism, for instance, the concept of “metta” denotes loving kindness, compassion, or even friendliness and good will. A typical metta meditation might start with the words “may I be happy, may I be well, may I be comfortable, and may I be at peace.”This prayer for well-being begins with oneself, and then extends to loved ones, acquaintances, enemies, and finally, to all sentient beings.When Jesus tells his followers in the fifth chapter of Matthew “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you,” he is distilling loving kindness down to its essence.That is, we are to love and care for all sentient beings, not just the small circle of those who love us. Jesus’s command to love your neighbor as yourself has its roots in the Hebrew
Bible, where we are instructed “Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself.” (Leviticus 19:18 NIV) The most frequently used word in the Koran is “compassionate,” with every chapter (except the ninth) beginning with the words “In the name of God (Allah), the Compassionate (al-Rahman), the Merciful (al-Rahim).”The Koran is virtually an extended commentary on the loving kindness and mercy of God, which is a core tenet of Islam. Perhaps the best summary of this is in the first epistle of John, where we are told to love one another, for love is of God, and God is love.
–Christopher Simon