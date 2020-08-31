MO = meatless option

NCS = no concentrated sugar

Thursday, Sept. 3

Greek Chicken Pasta

Carrot Raisin Salad

Four Bean Salad

Orange

Rainbow Sherbet Cup

MO – Veggie Pasta

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Sept. 4

Meatballs in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

California Blend

Melon Fruit Mix

Dinner Roll

Lemon Bar

MO – Veggie Meatballs in Gravy

NCS – SF Jell-O

Monday, Sept. 7

Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuna Salad Sandwich on Whole Wheat

Tomato Soup

Fruit Cup

Blueberry Pound Cake

MO – Egg Salad

NCS – SF Cookie

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Sloppy Joe on Whole Wheat Bun

Kidney Bean Salad

Mixed Vegetables

Banana

Strawberry Swirl Ice Cream

MO – Chickpea Joe

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Thursday, Sept. 10

Honey Baked Chicken

Broccoli

Yams

Dinner Roll

Pears

Ambrosia Salad

MO – Honey Baked Veggie Chicken Strips

NCS – SF Pudding