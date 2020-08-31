MO = meatless option
NCS = no concentrated sugar
Thursday, Sept. 3
Greek Chicken Pasta
Carrot Raisin Salad
Four Bean Salad
Orange
Rainbow Sherbet Cup
MO – Veggie Pasta
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Sept. 4
Meatballs in Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
California Blend
Melon Fruit Mix
Dinner Roll
Lemon Bar
MO – Veggie Meatballs in Gravy
NCS – SF Jell-O
Monday, Sept. 7
Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Tuna Salad Sandwich on Whole Wheat
Tomato Soup
Fruit Cup
Blueberry Pound Cake
MO – Egg Salad
NCS – SF Cookie
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Sloppy Joe on Whole Wheat Bun
Kidney Bean Salad
Mixed Vegetables
Banana
Strawberry Swirl Ice Cream
MO – Chickpea Joe
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Thursday, Sept. 10
Honey Baked Chicken
Broccoli
Yams
Dinner Roll
Pears
Ambrosia Salad
MO – Honey Baked Veggie Chicken Strips
NCS – SF Pudding