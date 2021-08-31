Sectarian Violence and True Religion
“For we were all baptized by one Spirit so as to form one body, whether Jews or Gentiles, slave or free, and we were all given the one Spirit to drink.”
1 Corinthians 12:13
The history of organized religion is filled with what can only be described as sectarian or partisan violence. There have been disagreements from the beginning of Christianity over what should constitute the correct form of both practice and belief. And these disagreements are only natural: when finite, fallible human beings try to determine what their infinite, infallible God expects of them, there is going to be disagreement. But, wise men and women should realize this and not let these disagreements turn to armed conflict and bloodshed. Sadly, this sort of religious violence has been all too common. Catholics and Protestants waged a series of wars for much of the 16th and 17th century. Shia and Sunni Muslims have waged war against each other for centuries, and of course there seems to be no end in sight to the violence which Muslims and Jews perpetrate against each other in the Mid-East. This is most unfortunate, since we all claim to believe in a loving and merciful God who abhors violence and the spilling of innocent blood. We should pray for peace among all of God’s children and do what we can in our lives to foster a spirit of religious unity.
—Christopher Simon