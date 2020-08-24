Possessed by God
We tend to think of possession in a negative light, for example, saying that someone is possessed by a demon or thinking that someone is possessed by a spirit of greed or envy. But possession can be a positive thing. We can be possessed by God or by a divine spirit, such as love or compassion, to such an extent that these become something constant in our lives. Possession is more than just obsession. When one offers up all of one’s daily thoughts and activities to God, one is on the way to being possessed by God. When one stays in constant communication with God, praying becomes second nature, and the Biblical advice to “pray without ceasing” becomes a description of our inner life rather than a prescription for how we ought to live. Being possessed by God won’t necessarily change the outward appearance of our lives; we will still have to get up every morning and go to work, but we will do it with a sense that all of these mundane activities are being offered to God, and are being done as a devotion to God. Every breath and every step we take becomes a prayer and an act of devotion, and we are then on the way to living in the constant presence of God.
–Christopher Simon