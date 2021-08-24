Your Conscience or The Holy Spirit
“Pray for us; for we are confident that we have a good conscience, in all things desiring to live honorably.” –New K.J.V. Hebrews 13:18
I am sure most all of us have done some things that we just don’t feel good about. It may not have been dishonest or untruthful, but, perhaps we could have handled a situation differently.
I believe that when this happens, the Holy Spirit is trying to let us know that something isn’t right.
The dictionary defines conscience as the consciousness of the moral goodness or badness of one’s acts or motives; a feeling of obligation to do what one holds to be right and to avoid what is wrong.
When we do or say something that we feel is wrong, God’s direct line to us is always open and He makes us aware of our transgression.
It is comforting to know that our Heavenly Father is always with us and guides us. His love for us is unconditional and even when we falter on our path of life, He gently guides us onto the right road.
–Christopher Simon