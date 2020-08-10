Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.