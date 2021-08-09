Happiness or Holiness
While it certainly is possible to be both happy and holy, and indeed many of the holiest people seem profoundly happy, consider Mother Teresa or the Dalai Lama, if given a choice between happiness and holiness, we should choose holiness. Americans are perhaps so inclined to pursue happiness that we worship it as a kind of idol. And not just Americans: Aristotle contended that happiness is the highest good, the thing which all men seek and the end of all ends, every other end pursued not for its own sake but for the sake of happiness. But before we consider Aristotle a shallow pleasure-seeker, we should realize that Aristotle’s notion of happiness was much broader than ours today. As he considered happiness, or eudaimonia, to require living a good and virtuous life and to be affected by a variety of things, from one’s appearance to one’s reputation, and even considered that one’s happiness could be affected after one’s death. We Americans tend to be the shallow pleasure-seekers, thinking of happiness as nothing more than a perpetual sunny disposition or good mood. Perhaps we should return to Aristotle’s more robust version of happiness, which contends that virtue must be at the center of human flourishing. To be happy requires acting virtuously and thus one cannot be truly happy without also being holy.
–Christopher Simon