God’s Rules for the Land
“The land shall not be sold permanently, for the land is Mine; for you are strangers and sojourners with Me. And in all the land of your possession you shall grant redemption of the land.” (Leviticus 25:23-24)
In Old Testament times there is a transition from a nomadic herding lifestyle to a settled agricultural one, and the tension between these ways of life is represented symbolically in the story of Cain and Abel and their respective offerings. Once the Israelites had become farmers a clear set of rules was laid down for the land and how it was to be tended (Cf. Leviticus chapter 25). God decreed a land Sabbath every seventh year to let the land lie fallow. After every seventh cycle of seven years, that is, every fifty years, there is a jubilee year where the land is given the customary year to rest and ownership (or tenancy) of the land is “reset.” Inherent in these rules is a dual respect for the land and for the poor. God is in effect saying that the land shall be given a periodic rest and also that debts be forgiven, slaves freed, and the ownership of the land be transferred back to those who may have had to sell it. Our land, indeed our entire planet, is moaning under the weight of our harsh treatment of it, from oil spills and other toxic wastes to global warming. Even if we have retained the idea of the Sabbath for ourselves, which is doubtful, we have lost sight of giving the earth a Sabbath. Perhaps we should give the earth a rest, and give some of it back to the poor, remembering that we do not ultimately own the land anyway, it is God’s earth and not ours in the first place.