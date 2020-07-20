Relationships Are Malleable
Relationships take work. Even the best of friends and the most loving couples disagree or have breaches of faith or trust which challenge their relationship. And even relationships which early on seemed perfect can develop problems. Part of this is no doubt because people put their best foot forward early on, and may refrain from criticizing their friends early on. What this shows is that change is inevitable in a relationship—as in everything else—and that compatibility is malleable. Rather than assuming that a particular relationship can’t or won’t work, we should take a growth oriented approach and see if we can’t make the kind of changes in ourselves that will make the relationship work. Relationships are almost always vehicles for personal growth. We learn about ourselves, emotionally and spiritually, through our relationships. It’s almost always worth the time and effort to work at them and to realize that compatibility is malleable. It may sometimes seem easier to just go it alone, but that is a lonely proposition. Take a growth-oriented approach to your relationships, and realize that both individuals and their relationships can change.
– Christopher Simon