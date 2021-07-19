The Dark Night of the Soul
Everyone has their ups and downs. Very few people remain on an even keel, emotionally or spiritually. Just as we have periods of high and low emotions, we can be spiritually elevated one day and spiritually down in the dumps the next. Religious depressions are sometimes described as “dark nights of the soul,” and even the saints have sometimes felt as if God had abandoned them at these times. Even Jesus experienced something like this, saying “My God, my God, why have you abandoned me” when he was dying on the cross. Most of us will never experience anything as horrific as being crucified, but we will all experience some low points spiritually. Perhaps the best way to handle them is simply to ask God for the strength and courage to endure and to realize that these low points always pass. And there may be an upside to these dark nights of the soul. We often advance in virtue during these periods. These experiences keep us humble and make us realize just how dependent we are on God. Without Him, things are quite bleak, and we should give thanks to God for our deliverance, but not be in such a hurry to leave the “valley of the shadow.” Often, we discover important things about ourselves while struggling with pain and adversity.
–Christopher Simon