Thursday, July 16

7 a.m. – Falls Prevention at Senior Center

8 a.m.– Zumba Gold

9 a.m. – Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

2 p.m. – Zumba Gold

3 p.m. – Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Robert J at Senior Center

5 p.m. – Japan at Senior Center

6 p.m. – Salem Church Service

7 p.m. – Asthma at Senior Center

8 p.m. – Daily Exercise

9 p.m. – Retro Swing Band at Senior Center

10 p.m. – Biking To Bucky at Senior Center

Friday, July 17

7 a.m. – Robert J at Senior Center

1 p.m. – Retro Swing Band at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4 p.m. – Japan at Senior Center

5 p.m. – 2018 Wildcats Football

9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Falls Prevention at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

Saturday, July 18

8 a.m. – Virtual Common Council from 07–13–20

11 a.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

1 p.m. – 2018 Wildcats Football

4:30 p.m. – Biking To Bucky at Senior Center

6 p.m. – Virtual Common Council from 07–13–20

9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Biking To Bucky at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

Sunday, July 19

7 a.m. – Hindu Cultural Hour

9 a.m. – Resurrection Church

10 a.m. – Salem Church Service

Noon – Virtual Common Council from 07–13–20

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4:30 p.m. – Biking To Bucky at Senior Center

6 p.m. – Virtual Common Council from 07–13–20

9 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Biking To Bucky at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

Monday, July 20

7 a.m. – Robert J at Senior Center

1 p.m. – Retro Swing Band at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

4 p.m. – Japan at Senior Center

5 p.m. – 2018 Wildcats Football

9 p.m. – Hindu Cultural Hour

10 p.m. – Falls Prevention at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

Tuesday, July 21

7 a.m. – Falls Prevention at Senior Center

10 a.m.– Zumba Gold

9 a.m. – Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

2 p.m.– Zumba Gold

3 p.m. – Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Robert J at Senior Center

5 p.m. – Japan at Senior Center

6 p.m. – Resurrection Church

8 p.m. – Asthma at Senior Center

9 p.m. – Retro Swing Band at Senior Center

10 p.m. – Biking To Bucky at Senior Center

Wednesday, July 22

7 a.m. – Robert J at Senior Center

1 p.m. – Retro Swing Band at Senior Center

3 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

5 p.m. – Virtual Common Council from 07–13–20

7 p.m. – Capital City Band

8 p.m. – Vintage Verona Sports

10 p.m. – Falls Prevention at Senior Center

11 p.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

Thursday, July 23

7 a.m. – Falls Prevention at Senior Center

8 a.m. – Zumba Gold

9 a.m. – Daily Exercise

10 a.m. – Tony Rocker at Senior Center

2 p.m. – Zumba Gold

3 p.m. – Daily Exercise

4 p.m. – Robert J at Senior Center

5 p.m. – Japan at Senior Center

6 p.m. – Salem Church Service

7 p.m. – Asthma at Senior Center

8 p.m. – Daily Exercise

9 p.m. – Retro Swing Band at Senior Center

10 p.m. – Biking To Bucky at Senior Center