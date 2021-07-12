God Is One But Man Is Many
”Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”
Ephesians 4:3
If God is one, why are there so many different religions and denominations? Perhaps because man is not one, and is born of strife and is indeed strife incarnate. In comparing the Acts of the Apostles and the Quran, one is struck by a particular similarity. Both say that they are not rejecting their religious predecessors. The seventh chapter of Acts virtually retells the story of the Hebrew Bible in recounting the preaching of Stephen, until Stephen lashes out at his hearers for not accepting the Christian message: “You stiff-necked people, uncircumcised in heart and ears, you always resist the Holy Spirit” (Acts 7: 51). In the first section of the Quran we find a similar summarizing of the Hebrew and the Christian Bible, ending with these words: “The Jews say the Christians are misguided, and the Christians say it is the Jews who are misguided. Yet they both read the Scriptures.” A little later the Quran has what is almost an ecumenical profession of faith: “We believe in God and that which is revealed to us; in what was revealed to Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, and the tribes; to Moses and Jesus and the other prophets by their Lord. We make no distinction among any of them, and to God we have surrendered ourselves. We should read the scriptures with an eye for how they unite us rather than divide us from our fellow believers.
–Christopher Simon