MO = meatless option

NCS = no concentrated sugar

NAS = no added salt

Thursday, July 15

My Meal, My Way Lunch at Ziggy’s Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor. Drop in between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Honey Baked Chicken

Broccoli

Yams

Macaroni Salad

Pears

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

MO – Honey Baked Veggie Chicken

NCS – Sugar-free Ice Cream

Monday, July 19

Chicken Caesar Salad: Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Homemade Whole Wheat Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Copper Penny Salad

Applesauce

Rice Pudding

MO – Pita and Hummus

NCS – Sugar-free Pudding

Tuesday, July 20

BBQ Ribs

Cheesy Potatoes

Pickled Beets

Whole Wheat Dinner Roll

Mandarin Oranges

Marble Cake

MO – Veggie BBQ Meatballs

NCS – Sugar-free Cookie

Wednesday, July 21

Chicken a la King

Brown Rice

Green Beans

Corn Salad

Fruit Cocktail

Raspberry Sherbet Cup

MO – Soy a la King

NCS – Sugar-free Ice Cream

Thursday, July 22

Special Curbside Pickup Meal.

Pick up your voucher in the Senior Center parking lot. Go to Ziggy’s to get your lunch. Then join us at Kiser Park to enjoy a picnic and listen to the MAUI Ukulele Players.