MO = meatless option
NCS = no concentrated sugar
NAS = no added salt
Thursday, July 15
My Meal, My Way Lunch at Ziggy’s Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor. Drop in between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Honey Baked Chicken
Broccoli
Yams
Macaroni Salad
Pears
Vanilla Ice Cream Cup
MO – Honey Baked Veggie Chicken
NCS – Sugar-free Ice Cream
Monday, July 19
Chicken Caesar Salad: Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Homemade Whole Wheat Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Copper Penny Salad
Applesauce
Rice Pudding
MO – Pita and Hummus
NCS – Sugar-free Pudding
Tuesday, July 20
BBQ Ribs
Cheesy Potatoes
Pickled Beets
Whole Wheat Dinner Roll
Mandarin Oranges
Marble Cake
MO – Veggie BBQ Meatballs
NCS – Sugar-free Cookie
Wednesday, July 21
Chicken a la King
Brown Rice
Green Beans
Corn Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Raspberry Sherbet Cup
MO – Soy a la King
NCS – Sugar-free Ice Cream
Thursday, July 22
Special Curbside Pickup Meal.
Pick up your voucher in the Senior Center parking lot. Go to Ziggy’s to get your lunch. Then join us at Kiser Park to enjoy a picnic and listen to the MAUI Ukulele Players.