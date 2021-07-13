Spectrum channel 983

TDS channel 1019

Thursday 7/15:

Community Music at 12 p.m.

Oregon Life Re-runs at 7 a.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Oregon Minute Premiere at 7 p.m.

Friday 7/16:

Village Board replay at 8 a.m.

Oregon Life Re-runs at 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Community Music at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 7/17:

Eat Well Be Happy at 2:30 p.m.

Two Tickets Please! Premiere at 7 p.m.

Vintage Drive-In Theater from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday 7/18:

Holy Mother Church at 8 a.m.

St. Johns Church at 9 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.

Eat Well Be Happy at 12 p.m.

Monday 7/19:

Village Board Meeting LIVE at 5 p.m.

Tuesday 7/20:

Oregon Community Band Re-Runs at 7 p.m.

Wednesday 7/21:

Village Board Replay at 8 a.m.

Eat Well Be Happy at 3 p.m.

Village Board Joint Meeting with Towns LIVE at 6:30 p.m.

Spectrum channel 984

TDS channel 1020

Thursday 7/15:

School Board Replay 7 a.m.

Football Re-Runs at 9 a.m.

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.

Friday 7/16:

School Board Replay at 3 p.m.

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 4 p.m.

Football Re-Run at 7 p.m.

Saturday 7/17:

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.

Monday 7/19:

School Music at 9 a.m.

School Board Replay at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday 7/20:

School Theater at 3 p.m.

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.

Wednesday 7/21:

Recent Sporting Event Replay at 4 p.m.

For a full program schedule, visit ocamedia.com/guide.

Subscribe to the YouTube Channel for the newest videos.

Follow at Facebook.com/ocamediawi