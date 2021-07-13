Spectrum channel 983
TDS channel 1019
Thursday 7/15:
Community Music at 12 p.m.
Oregon Life Re-runs at 7 a.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Oregon Minute Premiere at 7 p.m.
Friday 7/16:
Village Board replay at 8 a.m.
Oregon Life Re-runs at 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.
Community Music at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 7/17:
Eat Well Be Happy at 2:30 p.m.
Two Tickets Please! Premiere at 7 p.m.
Vintage Drive-In Theater from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday 7/18:
Holy Mother Church at 8 a.m.
St. Johns Church at 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.
Eat Well Be Happy at 12 p.m.
Monday 7/19:
Village Board Meeting LIVE at 5 p.m.
Tuesday 7/20:
Oregon Community Band Re-Runs at 7 p.m.
Wednesday 7/21:
Village Board Replay at 8 a.m.
Eat Well Be Happy at 3 p.m.
Village Board Joint Meeting with Towns LIVE at 6:30 p.m.
Spectrum channel 984
TDS channel 1020
Thursday 7/15:
School Board Replay 7 a.m.
Football Re-Runs at 9 a.m.
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.
Friday 7/16:
School Board Replay at 3 p.m.
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 4 p.m.
Football Re-Run at 7 p.m.
Saturday 7/17:
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.
Monday 7/19:
School Music at 9 a.m.
School Board Replay at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday 7/20:
School Theater at 3 p.m.
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 7 p.m.
Wednesday 7/21:
Recent Sporting Event Replay at 4 p.m.
For a full program schedule, visit ocamedia.com/guide.
