The Truly Rich

While it is hyperbolic and

perhaps also sour

grapes to argue that he

is richest who needs the least, it is

certainly true that the pursuit of

wealth is never-ending, and the

more one has, the more one has to

worry about. Social scientists who

study the relationship between

happiness and wealth tell us that

there is a small positive correlation

between wealth and happiness,

which is mainly because extreme

poverty makes one miserable. But

once you have achieved a modicum

of wealth, having a lot more does

not generally make you a lot

happier. (Great disparities in

wealth can also influence

happiness, presumably because it

pains us to see others who are

tremendously wealthy when we are

living in poverty.) Spiritual teachers

have almost always advised us to be

wary of wealth and its trappings,

since wealth brings with it worries

of its own and a false sense of

security.They have also advised us

to be happy with what we have,

however modest it may be. And

perhaps the best advice in this

regard is to consider that there are

both material and spiritual riches,

and the spiritual ones are by far the

better ones.

–Christopher Simon