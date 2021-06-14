The Truly Rich
While it is hyperbolic and
perhaps also sour
grapes to argue that he
is richest who needs the least, it is
certainly true that the pursuit of
wealth is never-ending, and the
more one has, the more one has to
worry about. Social scientists who
study the relationship between
happiness and wealth tell us that
there is a small positive correlation
between wealth and happiness,
which is mainly because extreme
poverty makes one miserable. But
once you have achieved a modicum
of wealth, having a lot more does
not generally make you a lot
happier. (Great disparities in
wealth can also influence
happiness, presumably because it
pains us to see others who are
tremendously wealthy when we are
living in poverty.) Spiritual teachers
have almost always advised us to be
wary of wealth and its trappings,
since wealth brings with it worries
of its own and a false sense of
security.They have also advised us
to be happy with what we have,
however modest it may be. And
perhaps the best advice in this
regard is to consider that there are
both material and spiritual riches,
and the spiritual ones are by far the
better ones.
–Christopher Simon