Perfectionism
Saints and sages are
exemplary because they
have attained a level of
perfection which few mortals
ever reach. And despite the
impossibility, the great teachers
have generally told us to be
perfect. Consider the words of
Jesus: “Be perfect, therefore, as
your heavenly Father is perfect.”
(Matthew 5:48 NIV) Saints and
sages often ask us to live in a way
that is almost impossible: to love
one’s enemies (Christianity); to
extinguish greed, aversion, and
delusion (Buddhism); and to
always act virtuously (Stoicism
and various other philosophies).
Ironically, the closer one gets to
these ideals, the more one
demands this only of oneself and
never of others.The perfect
person expects others to fail, and
knows that he or she will
occasionally fail, if only in
thought and not necessarily in
word or deed.The more perfect
we become, the gentler we should
be with those who are imperfect,
including ourselves in our
moments of imperfection. Seek
perfection, striving to become a
saint and a sage, but have
patience, as this is a project for a
long and blessed life.
–Christopher Simon