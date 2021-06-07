Perfectionism

Saints and sages are

exemplary because they

have attained a level of

perfection which few mortals

ever reach. And despite the

impossibility, the great teachers

have generally told us to be

perfect. Consider the words of

Jesus: “Be perfect, therefore, as

your heavenly Father is perfect.”

(Matthew 5:48 NIV) Saints and

sages often ask us to live in a way

that is almost impossible: to love

one’s enemies (Christianity); to

extinguish greed, aversion, and

delusion (Buddhism); and to

always act virtuously (Stoicism

and various other philosophies).

Ironically, the closer one gets to

these ideals, the more one

demands this only of oneself and

never of others.The perfect

person expects others to fail, and

knows that he or she will

occasionally fail, if only in

thought and not necessarily in

word or deed.The more perfect

we become, the gentler we should

be with those who are imperfect,

including ourselves in our

moments of imperfection. Seek

perfection, striving to become a

saint and a sage, but have

patience, as this is a project for a

long and blessed life.

–Christopher Simon