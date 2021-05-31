Service

Richard Foster remarks, in the book

Celebration of Discipline,“As the

cross is the sign of submission, so the

towel is the sign of service.” He goes on to

explain that when Jesus had gathered his

disciples at the Last Supper, they were

quarreling over who was the greatest, and by

implication, who was the least among them.

Jesus responded by getting down on his knees

and with towel and wash basin washing their

feet, afterwards directing the disciples “Now

that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed

your feet, you also should wash one another’s

feet.”(John 13:14 NIV)Think of the many

ways that we can serve our fellow human

beings. Just being courteous, friendly and

helpful in your everyday dealings with people

is perhaps the easiest way to be of service.

Showing hospitality to your guests is another

way that is available to many of us. You don’t

need to live in a castle to open your home to

others; an extra bed or even a couch may be

sufficient for guests to sleep on. And when

people come to visit, often they only want to

spend time with you and they aren’t expecting

to be treated like royalty. Another simple way

to be of service to others is simply to listen to

them. Consider how you might be of service

to the people you live and work with, as well

as those in your community.

– Christopher Simon