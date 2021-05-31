Service
Richard Foster remarks, in the book
Celebration of Discipline,“As the
cross is the sign of submission, so the
towel is the sign of service.” He goes on to
explain that when Jesus had gathered his
disciples at the Last Supper, they were
quarreling over who was the greatest, and by
implication, who was the least among them.
Jesus responded by getting down on his knees
and with towel and wash basin washing their
feet, afterwards directing the disciples “Now
that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed
your feet, you also should wash one another’s
feet.”(John 13:14 NIV)Think of the many
ways that we can serve our fellow human
beings. Just being courteous, friendly and
helpful in your everyday dealings with people
is perhaps the easiest way to be of service.
Showing hospitality to your guests is another
way that is available to many of us. You don’t
need to live in a castle to open your home to
others; an extra bed or even a couch may be
sufficient for guests to sleep on. And when
people come to visit, often they only want to
spend time with you and they aren’t expecting
to be treated like royalty. Another simple way
to be of service to others is simply to listen to
them. Consider how you might be of service
to the people you live and work with, as well
as those in your community.
– Christopher Simon